KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

4A Boys State Tourney: Gonzaga Prep 53, Enumclaw 30

Gonzaga Prep beats Enumclaw 53-30 in the 4A State Boys Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 4:45 PM. PST March 02, 2017

Gonzaga Prep beats Enumclaw 53-30 in the 4A State Boys Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.

Here are the highlights.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories