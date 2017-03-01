KING
Giraffe birth at New York zoo
4A Boys State Tourney: Enumclaw 52, Inglemoor 43

Enumclaw beats Inglemoor, 52-43 in the 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament. Here are the highlights.

KING 5 Sports, March 01, 2017

