KING
Close

3A State Softball Final: Redmond beats Yelm 9-5

3A State softball final

KING 5 Sports , KING 12:13 AM. PDT May 28, 2017

In the 3A state softball final, Redmond beats Yelm 9-5.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories