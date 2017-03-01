KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

3A Girls State Tourney: Mercer Island 66, Bethel 48

Mercer Island beats Bethel in the 3A girls state tournament opening round. Here are the highlights.

KING 5 Sports , KING 5:18 PM. PST March 01, 2017

Mercer Island beats Bethel in the 3A girls state tournament opening round.   Here are the highlights.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories