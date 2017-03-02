KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

3A Girls State Tourney: Mercer Island 52, Kamiakin 43

Mercer Island beats Kamiakin 52-43 in the 3A State Girls Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 4:42 PM. PST March 02, 2017

Mercer Island beats Kamiakin 52-43 in the 3A State Girls Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.

Here are the highlights.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories