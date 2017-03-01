KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

3A Girls State Tourney: Lynnwood 57, Gig Harbor 29

Lynnwood beats Gig Harbor, 57-29 in the 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 7:31 PM. PST March 01, 2017

Lynnwood beats Gig Harbor 57-29 in the 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament in the Tacoma Dome.

Here are the highlights.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories