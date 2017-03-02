Close 3A Girls State Tourney: Bishop Blanchet 58, Lynnwood 57 Bishop Blanchet beats Lynnwood 58-57 in the 3A State Girls Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 4:37 PM. PST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bishop Blanchet beats Lynnwood 58-57 in the 3A State Girls Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.Here are the highlights. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Handcuffed child Sound Transit district splits some properties Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts Whidbey Animal Abuse Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean Crews remove derelict boat near Kingston Inmates making homes for homeless Housing program tool fees raise concern More Stories Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probe Mar. 2, 2017, 1:19 p.m. Possibility of more lowland snow this weekend Mar. 2, 2017, 12:37 p.m. Bald eagle dies of severe lead poisoning Mar. 2, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs