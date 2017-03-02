KING
3A Boys State Tourney: West Seattle 62, Wilson 54

West Seattle beats Wilson 62-54 in the 3A State Boys Basketball quarterfinals.

KING 5 Sports , KING 9:26 PM. PST March 02, 2017

Here are the highlights.

