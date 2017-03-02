Close 3A Boys State Tourney: West Seattle 62, Wilson 54 West Seattle beats Wilson 62-54 in the 3A State Boys Basketball quarterfinals. KING 5 Sports , KING 9:26 PM. PST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST West Seattle beats Wilson 62-54 in the 3A State Boys Basketball quarterfinals.Here are the highlights. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Handcuffed child Sound Transit district splits some properties Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts Whidbey Animal Abuse Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean Crews remove derelict boat near Kingston Inmates making homes for homeless Housing program tool fees raise concern More Stories Changes coming to ST3, but no overhaul Mar. 2, 2017, 5:35 p.m. ‘Keep fighting,' Kitsap family says on surviving sickle cell Mar. 2, 2017, 8:47 p.m. Washington releases new driver licenses, ID cards Mar. 2, 2017, 9:49 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs