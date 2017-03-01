KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

3A Boys State Tourney: Stanwood 64, Shorecrest 52

Stanwood beats Shorecrest, 64-52 in the 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 8:38 PM. PST March 01, 2017

Stanwood beats Shorecrest, 64-52 in the 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories