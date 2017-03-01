KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

3A Boys State Tourney: Seattle Prep 71, Timberline 53

Seattle Prep beats Timberline 71-53 in the 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 8:45 PM. PST March 01, 2017

Seattle Prep beats Timberline 71-53 in the 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Here are the highlights.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories