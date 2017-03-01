Close 3A Boys State Tourney: Seattle Prep 71, Timberline 53 Seattle Prep beats Timberline 71-53 in the 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 8:45 PM. PST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Seattle Prep beats Timberline 71-53 in the 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.Here are the highlights. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Small tremor events beneath Seattle Kris Kime's legacy after Mardi Gras February snow pics Council votes to divest from Wells Fargo Handcuffed child What took so long to clear the tanker crash? State provides salmon forecast Pot prohibition would create budget hole Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock Closed for eight hours after tanker crash More Stories DUI-related deaths up as WA police scale back enforcement Mar. 1, 2017, 8:34 p.m. Housing program accused of charging misleading fees Mar. 1, 2017, 3:36 p.m. The last time winter was this cold, Reagan was President Mar. 1, 2017, 11:38 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs