3A Boys State Tourney: Richland 61, Federal Way 57

Richland beats Federal Way 61-57 in the 3A State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 3:54 PM. PST March 02, 2017

Here are the state quarterfinals highlights.

