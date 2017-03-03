Close 3A Boys State Tourney: Nathan Hale 84, Lincoln 60 Nathan Hale beats Lincoln 84-60 in the 3A State Boys Basketball semifinals at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 10:51 PM. PST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Nathan Hale beats Lincoln 84-60 in the 3A Boys State Semifinals at the Tacoma Dome. The Raiders will face Garfield in the final on Saturday. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS DOL releases redesigned license Dad builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son Puget Sound EPA funding gutted under Trump budget, reports say Washington releases new driver licenses, ID cards ST3 car tab adjustment in works Bald eagle dies from lead poisoning Possibility of lowland snow expected Handcuffed child Angry coach confronts teacher in class Bertha veers off course under Seattle More Stories Two state senators challenging constitutionality of… Mar. 3, 2017, 11:28 p.m. $1 deal saves little league season for Kingston Buccaneers Mar. 3, 2017, 11:36 p.m. Political divide persists in Grays Harbor County Mar. 3, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
