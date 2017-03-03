KING
3A Boys State Tourney: Nathan Hale 84, Lincoln 60

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:51 PM. PST March 03, 2017

Nathan Hale beats Lincoln 84-60 in the 3A Boys State Semifinals at the Tacoma Dome.  The Raiders will face Garfield in the final on Saturday.

