Close 3A Boys State Tourney: Garfield 59, Rainier Beach 58 Garfield beats Rainier Beach 59-58 in the 3A State Boys Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome. KING 5 Sports , KING 11:21 PM. PST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Garfield beats Rainier Beach 59-58 in the 3A State Boys quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Handcuffed child Sound Transit district splits some properties Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts Whidbey Animal Abuse Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean Crews remove derelict boat near Kingston Inmates making homes for homeless Housing program tool fees raise concern More Stories Washington releases new driver licenses, ID cards Mar. 2, 2017, 9:49 p.m. Changes coming to ST3, but no overhaul Mar. 2, 2017, 5:35 p.m. ‘Keep fighting,' Kitsap family says on surviving sickle cell Mar. 2, 2017, 8:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs