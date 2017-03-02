KING
3A Boys State Tourney: Garfield 59, Rainier Beach 58

Garfield beats Rainier Beach 59-58 in the 3A State Boys Basketball quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:21 PM. PST March 02, 2017

