Close 2017 National Signing Day Feature Chris Egan traveled to a number of high schools on Wednesday to feature National Signing Day. Chris Egan, KING 10:54 PM. PST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Chris Egan traveled around to a number of schools to feature National Signing Day. (© 2017 KING) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW: Protest at Seattle City Hall against Wells Fargo, DAPL Decoding your children's texting slang GOP wants new property tax system Young dad dies after tooth infection Undocumented criminals burden system, sheriff says Another round of snow to hit Portland, SW Washington Inquest into Seattle Police shooting Dreamer 'living in constant fear' Mayor asks City Council to not declare Tacoma Sanctuary City Former Deputy AG, EPA head on new White House More Stories Kitsap detectives seek help in quadruple homicide… Feb. 1, 2017, 9:55 p.m. Freezing rain possible Friday morning in Southwest Interior Feb. 1, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Tacoma will remain a 'Welcoming City' Feb. 1, 2017, 8:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs