KING
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

2017 National Signing Day Feature

Chris Egan traveled to a number of high schools on Wednesday to feature National Signing Day.

Chris Egan, KING 10:54 PM. PST February 01, 2017

Chris Egan traveled around to a number of schools to feature National Signing Day.

(© 2017 KING)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories