KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

1B Girls State Tourney: Neah Bay 47, Evergreen 39

Neah Bay beats Evergreen 47-39 in the 1B State Girls Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena.

KING 5 Sports , KING 8:35 PM. PST March 01, 2017

Neah Bay beats Evergreen 47-39 in the 1B State Girls Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena.

Here are the highlights.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories