1B Boys State Tourney: Muckleshoot Tribal 67, Tacoma Baptist 35

Muckleshoot Tribal beats Tacoma Baptist 67-35 in the 1B State Boys Basketball Touranment.

Muckleshoot Tribal beats Tacoma Baptist 67-35 in the 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament.

Here are the highlights.

 

