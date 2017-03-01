KING
1B Boys State Tournament: Neah Bay 66, Taholah 51

Neah Bay beats Taholah, 66-51 in the 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament.

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:46 PM. PST March 01, 2017

Neah Bay beats Taholah in the 1B boys state tournament opening round.  Here are the highlights.

