Gonzaga's Williams-Goss to enter 2017 NBA Draft

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nigel Williams-Goss announced Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft.
Williams-Goss made the announcement on Instagram.
Two years ago I transferred to Gonzaga University with three main goals: earn my college degree, improve my game and help Gonzaga reach its first ever Final Four. I’m proud to say all three of my goals were met. In the classroom, I earned my degree in Psychology and have begun work on my Masters. On the court, my teammates and I made school history winning 37 games, advanced to the Final Four, and played in the National Championship game. Coming to Gonzaga is the best decision I ever made. What I was most surprised by this season was not the wins, awards, or recognition, but rather the genuine love I felt with our fans in Spokane. Since arriving, everywhere I went, I have been surrounded by love from the Gonzaga community. I cannot describe the incredible relationships I have formed in my time here and would not trade my experience for anything in the world. I could not be more grateful or humbled to call myself a Zag for life! After many discussions with my coaches and family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft with representation. I am 100% confident in this decision and believe I am prepared both mentally and physically to take this step in my career and my life. As always, I give all glory to God for granting me this opportunity. I will continue to represent the entire Gonzaga community to the best of my ability. To all my teammates, coaches, fans, supporters, and believers…I love you and thank you! Forever and always... #GoZags
The point guard wrote that he has met his three main goals during his time at Gonzaga; He finished his degree, improved his game and helped Gonzaga reach its first ever Final Four.
Williams-Goss wrote that he is fully confident in his decision to enter the draft and thanked his teammates, coaches and supporters. His father Virgil said this was a very tough decision and this year was the most fun his son has had in terms of basketball and the community in a while.
Earlier this month, Gonzaga freshman Zach Collins also declared he would enter the NBA Draft.
