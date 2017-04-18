Gonzaga's Williams-Goss to enter 2017 NBA Draft

Feb 18, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) attempts a free throw against the Pacific Tigers during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nigel Williams-Goss announced Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

Williams-Goss made the announcement on Instagram.

The point guard wrote that he has met his three main goals during his time at Gonzaga; He finished his degree, improved his game and helped Gonzaga reach its first ever Final Four.

Williams-Goss wrote that he is fully confident in his decision to enter the draft and thanked his teammates, coaches and supporters. His father Virgil said this was a very tough decision and this year was the most fun his son has had in terms of basketball and the community in a while.

Good luck to Nigel in the NBA. Dude made history for the #Zags



Here was the piece I did on his thought process: https://t.co/v3CBLaqZix https://t.co/gENb6ak0CM — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 18, 2017

Earlier this month, Gonzaga freshman Zach Collins also declared he would enter the NBA Draft.

