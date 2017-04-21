Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams to test NBA Draft waters

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams (3) reacts after a shot during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels.. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams announced Friday he plans to test the NBA Draft waters.

The junior forward is entering his name into the draft but does not plan on hiring an agent so he can still return to the team.

The deadline for that decision is May 24.

"It's my dream to play in the NBA and not going with an agent allows me to see where I stand," Williams said in a statement. "I appreciate all the support I continue to receive at Gonzaga University."

A few players from other local universities did the same thing last year, and returned to the team.

Williams’ situation is different from that of Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins, who hired representation and are expected to get drafted.

Williams will get to take advantage of the chance to be evaluated including participating in the NBA Scouting Combine starting on May 9.

"I'm just following God's plan and I'm thankful for the opportunity," Williams said in a statement.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22.

Here's Johnathan Williams' statement on his decision to test the NBA waters. pic.twitter.com/dNVbHLw4tz — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 21, 2017

Following God's path #blessed 🙏🏾 A post shared by Johnathan Williams (@iam_j3) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

