Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams to return for his senior year

Jan 28, 2017; Malibu, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams (3) blocks a shot by Pepperdine Waves guard Elijah Lee (1) in the first half at Firestone Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams will return to Spokane for his senior year.

The junior forward had announced last month he would test the NBA Draft waters but did not hire an agent so he could retain his collegiate eligibility should he decide to return.

Tweets from the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets show Williams working out with them earlier this week.

The Zags said in a release Williams was a "key player" for them last season.

"He will be a focal point on the 2017-18 team," the release said.

Rest easy Gonzaga fans...@Iam_J3 is coming back. He's about to destroy the WCC next season. Possible conference POY. #Zags pic.twitter.com/xsRDu0RH3Z — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) May 24, 2017

