Gonzaga President: 'The excitement continues to build'

Gonzaga President Dr. Thayne McCulloh says it's an exciting time to be a Zag. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga University President Dr. Thayne McCulloh said it is an exciting time to be a Zag.

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team has been a strong source for unifying students, faculty, staff and alumni during their run to the Final Four. Dr. McCulloh said it is also an exhilarating time to be a student athlete.

“It’s incredible. It’s so much fun and it’s so much fun for our students, for our faculty and staff, but especially for our student athletes,” said Dr. McCulloh. “They’re the ones that we’re really celebrating, together with the coaches, a remarkable season, a remarkable accomplishment.”

The @FinalFour has been set! And it bears repeating: our @GonzagaBulldogs ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT!! 🏀🏀🏀🏀 @ZagMBB #1 #GoZags — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 26, 2017

Dr. McCulloh said there has been a different mood on campus all year. He attributes it to the continuous wins the team had throughout the basketball season.

“The excitement continues to build,” said Dr. McCulloh.

Unlike some students who skipped class on Thursday and Friday, the university president will join the team in Phoenix on Saturday, but not without his good luck charm. Dr. McCulloh has been diligently wearing his 2015 NCAA Conference ring in anticipation for the big game.

“It’s sort of my own personal good luck hope,” said Dr. McCulloh.

So awesome to be on the show with you this morning @krem2 -- thanks for your support of the @GonzagaBulldogs #FinalFour #GoZags pic.twitter.com/vX1bJxu9GX — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 31, 2017

The Zags take on the University of South Carolina on Saturday at 3:09 p.m. on CBS.

