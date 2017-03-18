Gonzaga heads to the Sweet 16 beating Northwestern 79-73

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) scores a basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Custom)

SALT LAKE CITY - Top-seeded Gonzaga fought off a wild Northwestern comeback for a 79-73 victory Saturday night with help from an untimely technical foul on Wildcats coach Chris Collins.

Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga's Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon's shot with 4:54 left.

There was no call, and Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul.

1st, 3:18 | GU 32-12. Karnowski with a bucket, followed by a Williams-Goss steal and dunk ... Zags are in a groove. pic.twitter.com/Ub251zCxZb — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 18, 2017

Nigel Williams-Goss made both free throws, and eighth-seeded Northwestern (24-12), in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, never got closer.

Williams-Goss led the Zags (34-1) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Collins and Jordan Mathews had 14 points each.

Bryant McIntosh, who hit the go-ahead free throws in Northwestern's opening-round win, had 20 for the Wildcats and Vic Law had 18.

The Zags will take on number four West Virginia on Thursday in the Sweet 16.

