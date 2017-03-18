KING
Gonzaga heads to the Sweet 16 beating Northwestern 79-73

Associated Press , KREM 5:05 PM. PDT March 18, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Top-seeded Gonzaga fought off a wild Northwestern comeback for a 79-73 victory Saturday night with help from an untimely technical foul on Wildcats coach Chris Collins.
 
Northwestern trimmed a 22-point deficit to five and had the ball when Gonzaga's Zach Collins reached up through the basket to reject Dererk Pardon's shot with 4:54 left.
 
There was no call, and Collins, jawing with the officials all day, ran onto the court and was slapped with a technical foul.
 
Nigel Williams-Goss made both free throws, and eighth-seeded Northwestern (24-12), in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, never got closer.
 
Williams-Goss led the Zags (34-1) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Collins and Jordan Mathews had 14 points each.
 
Bryant McIntosh, who hit the go-ahead free throws in Northwestern's opening-round win, had 20 for the Wildcats and Vic Law had 18.
 

The Zags will take on number four West Virginia on Thursday in the Sweet 16.

