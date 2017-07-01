Pullman's Kirk Triplett takes lead into final round of US Senior Open

PEABODY, MA - JULY 1: Kirk Triplett hits from the sand on the 14th hole during the third round of the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Salem Country Club on July 1, 2017 in Peabody, Massachusetts. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) - Pullman's Kirk Triplett shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to open a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the U.S. Senior Open.



Triplett improved to 15 under heading into the final round at the Donald Ross-designed Salem Country Club. He watched as Kenny Perry three-putted the 18th hole to fall one stroke back.

Kirk Triplett: Out of the bunker and into the hole ... for eagle. No big deal. #USSeniorOpen https://t.co/RhIOqeatNU — USGA (@USGA) July 1, 2017



Brandt Jobe matched the tournament record with a 62, shooting 29 on the back nine to move into third. But he was six strokes behind the leader.



Fred Couples and Tom Lehman were fourth at 7 under. They each shot 70.



Bernhard Langer, the winner of the first two senior majors of the year, had a 72 to drop nine shots back.



The 55-year-old Triplett has five victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

© 2017 KING-TV