Giants QB Eli Manning voted most overrated by NFL players

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is no stranger to disrespect despite his 14-plus years in the league and two Super Bowl titles. He often finds himself heavily criticized for just about everything from his looks and demeanor to his sometimes erratic play.

Those who actually share a locker-room with Manning don’t share those same sentiments, but from the outside looking in, perception is quite different.

In a recent player survey conducted by ESPN’s NFL Nation, 155 current players were polled on league quarterbacks. Topics ranged from biggest trash talker to most overrated.

Through no surprise, it was Manning who was named most overrated with 14% of the overall vote.

Players don’t have much faith in either Manning or Flacco to return to their previous glory. Their favorite to win the most Super Bowls over the next 10 years is Brady, even though he turned 40 in August.

Brady has embraced and invested in a healthy lifestyle and expressed confidence that he’ll play well into his 40s.

“He’ll probably go another six years,” one player said.

Behind Manning was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who earned 10% of the overall vote. After that, it was Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford who tied with 7% of the overall vote.

Peyton Manning 'proud' as little brother Eli nears his ironman streak

Ho hum. More Eli bashing. It’s been the same song and dance for 14 long years and will undoubtedly continue right up until the day Manning is standing on the Hall of Fame stage in Canton.

