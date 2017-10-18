GeekWire: Seattle startup lets you rent authentic sports jerseys

Reppin’ the Seahawks in LA. (Credit: GeekWire)

Love repping your favorite NFL players and teams, but can’t afford the authentic jerseys? Don’t worry, sports fans — a new Seattle startup is here to help with a unique rental service, and I’ve been testing it out.

Rep the Squad debuted its e-commerce sports jersey rental service two months ago, charging customers $19.95 per month to receive selected jerseys in the mail, one at a time. When you’re done wearing one, you can return it and receive a different jersey as long as you maintain your subscription.

I gave the service a try before heading to the Seattle Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Rams. It was pretty cool donning a fresh No. 29 Earl Thomas III jersey as I strolled through LAX on my way to the LA Coliseum. Here’s what I learned about this unique (and fun) retail concept.

