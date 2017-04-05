GeekWire: Bill Gates, Roger Federer to play charity doubles match in Seattle

Tennis great Roger Federer and Bill Gates (Photos by Rob Foldy and Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Roger Federer will play tennis in Seattle for the first time and he’ll have a unique partner with him on the court: Bill Gates.

The tennis legend and 18-time Grand Slam champion will come to town on April 29 for a charity event supporting his foundation. He’ll play an exhibition match against American star John Isner at Key Arena and will also team up with Gates to play a one-set doubles match against Isner and a surprise celebrity partner.

The event marks the fourth “Match for Africa” day for the Roger Federer Foundation, which has given $29 million to support children’s education in six African countries and Federer’s home country of Switzerland.

