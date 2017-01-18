Fultz scores 37 as Washington beats Colorado 85-83 in OT

Jan 18, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz (20) dunks against Colorado Buffaloes forward Tory Miller (14) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Ed. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 37 points including 25 in the second half and overtime, David Crisp's 3-pointer with 27 seconds left put Washington in front for good and the Huskies beat Colorado 85-83 in overtime on Wednesday night.



Washington (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second half deficit and survived a frantic final few minutes of regulation and overtime to keep the Buffaloes winless in Pac-12 play. Colorado (10-9, 0-6) has lost six straight to begin the conference season.



Washington trailed 41-24 in the opening moments of the second half, but pieced together a methodic rally to force overtime at 67-all. In the extra session, the Huskies trailed 81-80 after Xavier Johnson's dunk with 32 seconds left, but Crisp answered quickly off the make with his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Huskies ahead 83-81. Dominique Collier missed a chance at a go-ahead 3 for Colorado and two free throws from Crisp clinched the victory for Washington.



Johnson led the Buffaloes with 24 points and Derrick White added 23. Colorado lost its fourth conference game by less than 10 points.



UP NEXT



Colorado: The Buffaloes travel to Washington State on Sunday.



Washington: The Huskies host Utah on Saturday.

