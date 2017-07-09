Froome retains lead on ultra-tough Stage 9, Porte out

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - JULY 09: Rigoberto Uran of Columbia and Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team (R) wins stage nine ahead of Warren Barguil of France and Team Sunweb (L) during Le Tour de France 2017. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

CHAMBERY, France (AP) - Chris Froome has clung onto the overall lead in the Tour de France on an ultra-tough day of punishing climbs in eastern France's Jura mountains, losing his top teammate to a crash, seeing a top rival crash out, too, and surviving daredevil descents at speeds exceeding 70 kilometers (45 miles) per hour.



Getting through Sunday's Stage 9 unscathed, arguably the toughest of this Tour's 21 stages, marked a crucial step in the three-time champion's campaign for a fourth win. The last descent of the day with seven climbs saw a terrifying high-speed crash involving Richie Porte, who had been fifth overall but is now out of the race.



Porte missed a left-hand bend, cartwheeled across the road and bowled over another rider, Dan Martin, before slamming into a grassy bank.

⚡️ FLASH⚡️ Three infernal passes, the GC war and Rigoberto Uran's incredibly tight win! #TDF2017 pic.twitter.com/KnYMtBHXNO — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 9, 2017

