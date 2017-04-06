From Husky to Seahawk? Here are the latest NFL mock drafts

Washington Huskies defensive back Kevin King poses during Pac-12 media day at Hollywood & Highland. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

With three weeks until the NFL Draft and all pro days in the books, it's time to take a fresh look at who the Seahawks might be picking and where Washington Huskies may be going in the first round.

While offensive line seems to be the obvious choice for the Seahawks, the revelation that the team is listening to trade offers for Richard Sherman may mean an increased emphasis on the cornerback position.

For the Huskies, cornerback Sidney Jones was a consensus first rounder until he blew out his Achilles on the final drill of Washington's pro day last month. While he vows to be ready for the season, mock drafts are not expecting he'll be going on Day One of the draft. But another UW corner is moving up the list and may not have to pack his bags.

Here's a quick rundown of some of the latest mock drafts.

Seattle Seahawks (No. 26 pick)

Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Todd McShay, ESPN: Kevin King, CB, Washington

USA TODAY: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Haason Reddick, DE, Temple

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

Ryan McCrystal, Bleacher Report: Cam Robinson, T, Alabama

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Garett Boles, T, Utah

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: Garett Boles, T, Utah

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Garett Boles, T, Utah

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com: Kevin King, CB, Washington

John Harris, Washington Post: Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated: Garett Boles, T, Utah

John Ross III, Huskies WR

Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN: New Orleans Saints at 32

Todd McShay, ESPN: Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 30

USA TODAY: Tennessee Titans at No. 18

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Arizona Cardinals at No. 13

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Baltimore Ravens at No. 16

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Tennessee Titans at No. 18

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Baltimore Ravens at No. 16

Ryan McCrystal, Bleacher Report: Arizona Cardinals at No. 13

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Tennessee Titans at No. 18

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: Arizona Cardinals at No. 13

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Carolina Panthers at No. 8

John Harris, Washington Post: Tennessee Titans at No. 11

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated: Oakland Raiders at No. 24



Kevin King, Huskies CB

Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN: Oakland Raiders at No. 24

Todd McShay, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks at No. 26

USA TODAY: Philadelphia Eagles at No. 14

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks at No. 26

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks at No. 26

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks at No. 26

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com: Seattle Seahawks at No. 26

Ryan McCrystal, Bleacher Report: Green Bay Packers at No. 29

John Harris, Washington Post: Green Bay Packers at No. 29

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated: New Orleans Saints at 32

