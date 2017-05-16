Former WSU football player Robert Barber found not guilty of assault

Washington State Cougars nose tackle Robert Barber (92) celebrates a sack against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Martin Stadium. Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

COLFAX, Wash. --- A jury found former WSU football player Robert Barber not guilty on Tuesday.

Barber had faced second degree assault charges stemming from a party last summer.

Barber was accused of assaulting Jackson Raney at that party. He was initially expelled, then had his punishment reduced to a suspension.

The circumstances surrounding the process in which Barber was punished by the Student Conduct Board was highly criticized by former WSU alums, and other supporters of the team and Barber. Students even started using the hashtag #FreeBarber, wearing his number, 92, and signed a petition in support.

WSU had a task force review their student conduct process. The task force found “no evidence of ethnic or racial discrimination against students involved in disciplinary cases.”

The Carolina Panthers initially listed Barber as an undrafted free agent, the Charlotte Observer reported, but then dropped him when they learned of the assault charges.

