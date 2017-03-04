Former King 5 Sports Prep Zone's Logan Lewis Fighting For Life Again

Logan Lewis with his dad Jason in 2010.

On May 6th, 2010 King 5's Chris Egan brought us the story on a young man by the name of Logan Lewis who was battling cancer and was also the manager of the Rogers Rams soccer team. Nearly seven years after the story ran, the cancer is back and Logan is once again fighting for his life. For more information on Logan the family is posting updates at www.loganstrong.com . The story on our web page is the one we ran back on May 6th, 2010.

