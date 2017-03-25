KING
Five facts about Gonzaga's trip to the Final Four

Staff , KREM 1:59 PM. PDT March 26, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga is headed to their first Final Four ever next Saturday, so here are some fun facts about the trip.

  1. The Zags are the first WCC team to get to the Final Four since the University of San Francisco in 1957.
  2. They are also the first team to make its first Final Four appearance since Virginia Commonwealth University in 2011.
  3. Gonzaga’s winning streak in games played away from The Kennel is 21.
  4. The Bulldogs set a record for wins in a season at 36-1. In 23 of those games, the Zags won by 20 or more points.
  5. The Zags held Xavier to 35.5% shooting. They have held other teams under 40% in 18 of their last 22 games and 26 total on the season.

