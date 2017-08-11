Ferndale baseball team wins Cal Ripken World Series

Ferndale 12U baseball won the Cal Ripken Major 60 World Series on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of Ferndale 12U baseball.

The city of Ferndale welcomed back the Cal Ripken Major 60 World Series champion 12-and-under baseball team Friday night.

The team won the championship in North Carolina on Thursday and returned to a celebration.

“These small-town boys are heroes,” said Jana Moore as she waited for the team to show up.

The celebration Friday briefly shut down the downtown street as the players jumped out of their vans and walked down the street.

“It was fun. It was a lot of people,” said catcher Jordan Mason.

It capped off a whirlwind couple of days for the boys.

“Yes, very, very long day,” said pitcher and first baseman Landen Hatchett.

Hatchett carried the championship trophy overheard while walking downtown. At times, he hugged family members and stopped to wipe his eyes.

“We weren’t planning this. They just kind of put it together by themselves, so thanks to all them for coming out and welcoming us home. That was fun,” he said.

The city is hosting a block party celebration for the team 2-6 p.m. Saturday.

