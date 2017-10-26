Dwight Freeney said he's always wanted to play in Seattle

Dwight Freeney suits up for his first practice with the Seahawks.

Defensive end Dwight Freeney took the podium on Wednesday for the first time since becoming a Seattle Seahawk on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 268-pound pass rusher will be playing in his 16th NFL season. Freeney has played in 209 NFL games and contributed 328 tackles throughout his career.

“I’ve always wanted to play here,” Freeney said Wednesday. “Once I left Indianapolis I thought, ‘man it would be special to play in Seattle.’ And one of the reasons being just because the mentality on defense. It kinda gets lost sometimes in the league.”

Freeney is a pass rush specialist. His signature spin move is torturous to offensive linemen and it has been proven effective even at the age of 37. Part of the reason it still works is Freeney sees limited time early in games and come in late with fresh legs and new skill sets.

“I had some other offers,” Freeney said. “I turned some of those down. Atlanta was the last team and they decided to go in a different direction. I think it lined up actually perfectly. I was literally one week away, I was like if I don’t get a call now, I can’t go into that same gym doing that same workout again. So thank god those guys called me.”

Freeney played some linebacker after his time in Indianapolis with the Colts and has shown he can be effective in coverage. The Seahawks will likely keep him out of that role, but having versatile players is a staple of a Pete Carroll defense.

“I’m here now,” Freeney said. “I’m excited and hopefully we can get a win this weekend.”

Freeney will likely debut Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT at Centurylink Field when the Seahawks take on the Houston Texans.

