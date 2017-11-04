Dillashaw KOs Garbrandt for UFC title, calls out Demetrious Johnson

Nov 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; T.J. Dillashaw (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) during UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) - T.J. Dillashaw dropped undefeated Cody Garbrandt with a right and finished him off in the second round to win the 135-pound championship at UFC 217.



Dillashaw (15-3) was rocked in the first round and stumbled to his stool when he took a shot to the face to end the first. Garbrandt, predicted by many as UFC's next big star, even ducked under Dillashaw's left leg as he kicked and did a little dance to the delight of the crowd.



But Dillashaw stunned Garbrandt with a high left kick to the head and then a right hook that corkscrewed Garbrandt's body and effectively ended the bout. UFC President Dana White strapped the belt around Dillashaw's waist as the new bantamweight champ.



"No Love" Garbrandt (11-1) earned one of the loudest ovations of the night when he was shown on the screen walking into MSG. He walked out having lost his shot at taking the next step as UFC's hopeful breakout star.



Dillashaw won the bantamweight title in 2014 and had two successful defenses before he lost the belt to Dominick Cruz in 2016.

