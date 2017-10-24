Defensive end Dwight Freeney to meet with Seahawks Tuesday

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Seals, USA TODAY Sports)

Three-time Pro Bowler Dwight Freeney is set to meet with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. This meeting is likely in wake of placing defensive end Cliff Avril on the injured reserve.



Freeney, 37, played most of his career in Indianapolis with the Colts. Freeney is 18th on the NFL’s all-time sacks list with 122, thanks to his signature spin move. Freeney was part of the Falcons’ NFC Championship season last year and record three regular-season sacks. Freeney has played 14 seasons in the NFL.

In 2015, Freeney played for the Cardinals team that fell in the NFC Championship game to the Panthers. That Cardinals squad was notably in the first season of Amazon’s “All or Nothing” series, which shed light on just how great of a leader Freeney was.

The Cardinals’ system for the aging defensive end was to save Freeney for later in games in important situations. Freeney used the aforementioned spin move late in the playoff game against the Packers to sack quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in what turned into one of Freeney’s signature moments.

If the Seahawks decide to sign Freeney they would do well to follow the Cardinals blueprint, let Freeney mentor the young players in film study and practice and save the 37-year-old for big moments to provide an injection of experience.

