Davis breaks Wilt's record, West wins 197-182

Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (23) dunks the ball in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis scored an All-Star game record 52 points in his home arena, and the Western Conference squad defeated the East 192-182 on Sunday night.



Davis broke the record of 42 points set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.



Russell Westbrook was gunning for his third straight All-Star MVP honors. He scored 41 points, including seven 3-pointers, but West coach Steve Kerr subbed Westbrook out of the game for the final minutes while leaving Davis in, and the Pelicans' star scored eight more points. Westbrook's highlights included an alley-oop dunk set up by former teammate Kevin Durant



Milwaukee's emerging 22-year-old star, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the East squad with 30 points. LeBron James highlighted a 23-point night with emphatic dunks and shot from nearly half court.



