Darrell Bevell excited C.J. Prosise made it 3 games without injury

Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (22) catches a pass along the sideline during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise is battling yet another injury. Prosise tweaked his ankle against the Titans and the injury is “significant,” according to coach Pete Carroll.

Sidelined the majority of last season with various injuries, Prosise saw action in only six games. He finished his rookie year with just 30 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown. He also managed 17 receptions for 208 yards, in a pass-catching role the Seahawks were hoping he’d fill.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is just pleased the running back has made it through the start of the season.

Listen: Preview of Colts-Seahawks on The 5th Quarter Podcast

“Well, I was excited that he made it three [games],” Bevell said Wednesday. “That was probably the most that we have had him. But he is such a special talent and he does a lot of great things for us. So it is definitely a blow to you when you lose a guy like that.

“But it is obviously someone that maybe you can’t count on all the time and we haven’t been able to have that like I said, we had him for three games, so we were excited about it.”

Prosise’s status for Sunday remains up in the air although he has yet to practice this week. Game planning around an injured player, especially in a position group that continues to experiment with the rotation, is difficult but becoming routine for Bevell and his running backs.

“We don’t know if he is going to be in this game or not,” Bevell explained. “We will see how well he progresses during the week, but if he makes it back, he makes it back. But he gives us a nice package, a nice dynamic player with all the different things he can do. He runs the ball really well, but catching the ball outside is a big deal as well.”

In his three games played, Prosise has logged eight carries for 20 yards and six receptions for 87.

Both Carroll and Bevell mentioned J.D. McKissic as an option to replace Prosise on Sunday, which is looking more likely than not.

© 2017 KING-TV