Opinion: I'll take recliner at home over expensive playoff tickets

Dale Hansen , WFAA 8:31 AM. PST January 13, 2017

I get this question a lot but it’s a question that I would ask you.  Will I be at the game when the Packers and the Cowboys play on Sunday.  I won’t be.

And I really don’t understand why anyone would.

Why would you pay those outrageous ticket prices parking alone is too much - don’t even think about getting something to eat or drink and if you have to make a bathroom trip?  We’ll see you in the next quarter.

You pay all that money and you might be sitting behind some fan who painted their face and holds up a sign hoping to get on TV which is where I will be watching.

Former Cowboys president Tex Schramm was always concerned as the TV production got better the NFL would be come a studio game - People would stay home and there would be nobody in the stands. 

The TV pictures give me a better view. 

I get all the best replays.  My recliner is better than any seat in any stadium.  There’s no waiting to use the bathroom and when you’re as old as I am - that can be a very big deal.

I know the Cowboys appreciate you spending the money to be at the game on Sunday but i can’t afford to go - and I’m rich. 

