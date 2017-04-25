Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire following the 2017 season.
Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR's most popular driver award. He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500.
Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR's second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.
Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.
He's also been plagued by concussions and missed half of last season after suffering yet another one. He's become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.
Earnhardt says he is retiring at the end of the season because he "wanted the opportunity to go out on (his) own terms."
"Having influence over my exit only became meaningful when it started to seem most unlikely," Earnhardt said. "As you know, I missed a few races last year and during that time I had to face the realization that my driving career may have already ended without me so much as getting a vote on the table. Of course, in life we're not promised a vote, and that's especially true in racing."
He is committed to participating in two Xfinity Series races in 2018 and that "even after this season, you have not seen the last of me on the racetrack."
