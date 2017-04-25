Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season

Photo by: Mike DiNovo/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire following the 2017 season.

Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR's most popular driver award. He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500.



Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR's second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.



Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.



He's also been plagued by concussions and missed half of last season after suffering yet another one. He's become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.



Earnhardt says he is retiring at the end of the season because he "wanted the opportunity to go out on (his) own terms."

"Having influence over my exit only became meaningful when it started to seem most unlikely," Earnhardt said. "As you know, I missed a few races last year and during that time I had to face the realization that my driving career may have already ended without me so much as getting a vote on the table. Of course, in life we're not promised a vote, and that's especially true in racing."



He is committed to participating in two Xfinity Series races in 2018 and that "even after this season, you have not seen the last of me on the racetrack."

Earnhardt says he wants to be part of the "future of this sport" for many, many years to come and that he would stay involved in racing at some level.

"I don't see myself really detaching," Earnhardt said.



In the last question at the news conference where he announced his retirement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked what his late father would have said to him upon hearing his decision. "I've always let other people tell me what they think Dad would think in a certain situation," Earnhardt said. "I never would assume that he was proud of me when he was alive. I certainly wouldn't make that mistake after he passed. "I just never felt like I was worthy of assuming that of him. I always was open to hearing from people that know him really well, what they think he would think. I've talked to some people in the past 24 hours that know him pretty well, and they're pretty confident that he would be very proud." Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick also responded. "I knew your daddy pretty well," Hendrick said. "I knew him real well. He would be proud of the man that you are and what you've done for so many, all the charities and all the good will that you've done. He would be - and is - very, very proud of you."

© 2017 Associated Press