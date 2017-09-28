Colts' Vontae Davis: 'I'm a full-go' vs. Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) reacts to making a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

There was hope that veteran cornerback Vontae Davis would make his season debut in Week 3 but despite practicing in full, the Indianapolis Colts held him out. After another week has gone by, Davis will finally make his debut against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Since injuring his groin against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason, Davis hasn’t been able to get back onto the playing field but he seems set to make his debut Sunday night.

He was extremely confident when talking to the media about his availability for the primetime matchup.

“No. I’m a full-go, I’m a full-go,” Davis said to reporters Wednesday. “I don’t question nothing. He says I’m full-go, I’m going full-go.”

While Davis has been out, fifth-year veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin has taken his place as the top cornerback on the depth chart and has played well in the meantime, highlighted by a two-interception game in Week 3.

Even during an injury-riddled 2016 season, Davis was still able to start 14 games. He won’t hit that mark this season and watching from the sideline was something he wasn’t used to.

“Yeah, it’s always tough. Of course, I want to be out there. But injuries are a part of the game,” said Davis. “You can’t control it, nothing I can control. Now, I’m able to get back and excited to be with my teammates.”

Getting Davis back to bolster the secondary will be a big boost when they need it as they travel to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

