Zach Collins of Gonzaga announces for NBA draft

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins (32) reacts during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga has announced that freshman center Zach Collins has declared for the NBA draft.



Collins said Tuesday that he is exploring his options without hiring an agent at this time, but intends to hire an agent at a later date.



The first McDonald's All-American recruited by Gonzaga, Collins averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and helped the Zags advance to the national championship game, where they lost to North Carolina.



He made 65.2 percent of his shots, eighth best in the nation. His 69 blocked shots rank second in Gonzaga history.



Collins, from Las Vegas, was selected as second team All-West Coast Conference.



In Gonzaga's victory over South Carolina to advance to the national title game, Collins scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots.

