Williams-Goss leads No. 3 Gonzaga over San Diego 79-43

Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) goes up for a basket against San Diego Toreros guard Olin Carter III (3) during the 1st half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points as undefeated and third-ranked Gonzaga beat San Diego 79-43 on Thursday night, clearing one obstacle to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.



Johnathan Williams added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-0, 9-0 West Coast), which has the nation's longest winning streak at 21 games. The Zags are the nation's last remaining undefeated Division I team.



If Gonzaga can win at Pepperdine on Saturday, the Zags have a good chance of claiming the top spot in the next Top 25 as No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas lost this week.



Olin Carter III scored 12 points for San Diego (10-11, 3-6), which has lost five straight to Gonzaga.

