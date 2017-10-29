Where are Huskies, Cougars ranked after Saturday's blowouts?

Oct 28, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) walks back to the locker room following a 44-23 Washington victory against the UCLA Bruins at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies stayed put in the polls Sunday while the Washington State Cougars are barely hanging on in one of them.

Washington (7-1 overall; 4-1 in Pac-12) handled UCLA (4-4; 2-3) at home 44-23. But due to other results, the Huskies were unable to gain any ground. They remain No. 12 in the Associated Press poll and No. 11 in the USA TODAY poll.

Washington State (7-2; 4-2) was blown out on the road for the second time in three weeks, failing to shut down the Arizona Wildcats' (6-2; 4-1) running game in a 58-37 track meet. The Cougars, previously No. 15 in the AP poll, dropped to No. 25. In the USA TODAY, poll the Cougs fell from No. 16 to out of the poll altogether.

Next up for Washington is a home game against Oregon (5-4; 2-4). For the Cougs, it's a critical matchup in Pullman against the Stanford Cardinal (6-2; 5-1). A loss would virtually knock the Cougars out of the race for the Pac-12 North after a 6-0 start.

The first College Football Playoff ranking will be revealed Tuesday.

