Virtually no movement for Cougars, Huskies in polls

There was almost no movement Sunday in the national college football polls for the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars because most of the teams in front of them won this weekend.

The Huskies (6-1 overall, 3-1 in Pac-12) had their bye week. The Cougars (7-1, 4-1) shut out the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4) 28-0. It's WSU's second shutout of the season.

The Huskies and Cougars did not budge in the new Associated Press poll. UW remains No. 12 and WSU is still No. 15.

In the USA TODAY Coaches poll, UW moved up one spot to No. 11. WSU moved up two spots to No. 16.

The Huskies host UCLA (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday. The Cougars hit the road again to face Arizona (5-2, 3-1).

