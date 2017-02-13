Unbeaten Gonzaga stays atop basketball polls

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins (13) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) speak with the coach during the second half of the game against the St. Mary's Gaels at McKeon Pavilion. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press and USA TODAY college basketball polls.



The Zags (26-0), the lone unbeaten team in Division I, received 60 first-place votes from the 65-member AP national media panel on Monday. The Bulldogs strengthened their grip on the top spot in the USA TODAY coaches poll, receiving 29 of 32 first-place votes this week.



Villanova (24-2), which received the other five first-place votes, and Kansas held second and third in both polls, while Baylor moved to fourth.



The top four teams match those announced Saturday as the preliminary No. 1 seeds by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, although its order was Villanova, Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has four games left to post an unbeaten regular season. The combined record of their final four opponents is 56-51.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

