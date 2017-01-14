No. 5 Gonzaga beats No. 21 Saint Mary's 79-56

Jan 14, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) drives the baseline for a basket against St. Mary's Gaels guard Joe Rahon (25) during the first half at the MAC. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss scored 19 points and No. 5 Gonzaga beat archrival No. 21 Saint Mary's 79-56 on Saturday night to remain the only undefeated team in Division I college basketball.



Jordan Mathews added 16 points, and Johnathan Williams had 14 for Gonzaga (17-0, 5-0 West Coast), whose 17-game winning streak is the longest in the nation.



Jock Landale was held to 10 points and was in foul trouble much of the game for Saint Mary's (15-2, 5-1), which saw a nine-game winning streak broken.



This game was seen as one of the major barriers remaining for the Zags as they seek to go undefeated through the regular season. The teams play again at Saint Mary's on Feb. 11.



Saint Mary's has never beaten an opponent ranked higher than No. 9.



Gonzaga shot 64.7 percent in the game, while Saint Mary's shot just 39.7 percent.

