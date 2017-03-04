No. 4 Gonzaga recovers from 1st loss, routs Pacific 82-50

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jordan Matthews scored 22 points, Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 and No. 4 Gonzaga recovered from its first loss of the season and a sluggish first half to beat Pacific 82-50 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.
Playing a week after a stunning home defeat to BYU ended their hopes for a perfect season, the Bulldogs (30-1) couldn't shake the Tigers (11-22) until Matthews keyed an 18-4 spurt to start the second half.
Matthews had a steal, three-point play and hit a 3-pointer to put top-seeded Gonzaga ahead 45-29. The Bulldogs, who have won 12 straight WCC Tournament games, will play Santa Clara in a Monday semifinal. The Broncos beat San Francisco 76-69 earlier Saturday.
T.J. Wallace scored 21 points and Ray Bowles added 14 for ninth-seeded Pacific, which was plagued by foul trouble in its 10th straight loss to Gonzaga.
