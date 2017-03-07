KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

No. 4 Gonzaga beats No. 19 Saint Mary's 74-56 in WCC final

Associated Press , KING 8:35 PM. PST March 07, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss scored 22 points, Przemek Karnowski added 15 and No. 4 Gonzaga won its fifth straight West Coast Conference Tournament title by beating No. 19 Saint Mary's 74-56 Tuesday night.

Gonzaga (32-1) was not particularly sharp in the WCC semifinals, beating Santa Clara by nine to reach the title game for the 20th straight season.


The Zags got their mojo back in a dazzling first half against Saint Mary's, then had to hold on after a shaky start to the second.

Gonzaga shot 50 percent and had a 38-22 advantage inside, staking claim to a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Mary's (28-4) fought back after an ugly first half, but couldn't overcome a 21-point deficit for its third loss to the Zags this season.

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories