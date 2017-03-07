No. 4 Gonzaga beats No. 19 Saint Mary's 74-56 in WCC final

March 7, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half in the finals of the West Coast Conference tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss scored 22 points, Przemek Karnowski added 15 and No. 4 Gonzaga won its fifth straight West Coast Conference Tournament title by beating No. 19 Saint Mary's 74-56 Tuesday night.



Gonzaga (32-1) was not particularly sharp in the WCC semifinals, beating Santa Clara by nine to reach the title game for the 20th straight season.

Nigel Williams-Goss (17 pts) may have @ZagMBB on the verge! 61-48 with 5:22 left in the #WCChoops final. Watch on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/YZyiDgYQB6 — TheW.tv (@TheWtv) March 8, 2017



The Zags got their mojo back in a dazzling first half against Saint Mary's, then had to hold on after a shaky start to the second.



Gonzaga shot 50 percent and had a 38-22 advantage inside, staking claim to a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.



Saint Mary's (28-4) fought back after an ugly first half, but couldn't overcome a 21-point deficit for its third loss to the Zags this season.

That five in a row feeling.. CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kNHBgUtDmC — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 8, 2017

